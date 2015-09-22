Most Instagram Users Are Outside The U.S.

Instagram just released its latest user numbers, and there’s big news for the global market: 75% of users of the Facebook-owned social network come from outside the United States. According to the company, more than half of the last 100 million users to sign up for the service come from Europe and Asia. Instagram added that Brazil, Japan, and Indonesia are among the countries that added the most users to the service.
In addition, Instagram is now has more than 400 million monthly active users who send 3.5 billion likes a day, along with more than 80 million daily photos.