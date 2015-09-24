Why I Don’t Shield My Team From Bad News

Many CEOs and startup heads think they need to shield their teams from bad news, the risks of certain ventures, and other negative aspects that are inevitable on any company’s journey. I believe this concept could actually be quite dangerous.

One of our core values at Buffer is to default to transparency. This means absolutely everything in the company is shared knowledge.

Holding onto information often comes from the fear of giving up control.

That idea was scary when we first implemented it, not least because it goes very much against the grain of the business world. I found myself hesitating, not because I could genuinely think of reasons not to share, but simply because no one else shares some of the things we’ve shared. Here are a few reasons I don’t spare my team any of the bad news our company confronts.

One of the worst things about withholding information of any kind is the message it unknowingly sends to the team. If you hold back information, you’re silently telling your employers that you don’t trust them. Frédéric Laloux put it well in Reinventing Organizations:

In most workplaces, valuable information goes to important people first and then trickles down to the less important. Sensitive information is best kept within the confined circle of top management. The underlying assumption is that employees cannot be trusted; their reactions could be unpredictable and unproductive, and they might seek to extract advantages if they receive too much information.

Laloux’s reason why starting a trend of secrecy–implicitly or explicitly–is so dangerous is that it’s self-reinforcing: “Because the practice is based on distrust, it in turn breeds distrust.”