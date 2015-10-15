Measuring The Millennium Development Goals: Halving Child Death Rates

If you’d been born in Niger in 1990, there’s a good chance you wouldn’t be alive today. At the time, three out of 10 toddlers didn’t make it to their fifth birthday. But things have changed: The West African country has improved survival rates by more than 68%.

The country is one of the success stories of the UN’s fourth Millennium Development Goal–to cut the death rate of kids under five by two-thirds between 1990 and 2015.

Globally, many countries lagged behind Niger, and the overall goal wasn’t met. But the world still made major progress. Over the last 25 years, the average mortality rate for young children dropped a little more than half.

In 1990, 35,000 kids under 5 died every single day–something a former executive director of UNICEF compared to 120 daily fatal plane crashes. Now the number is still startling (60 plane crashes a day is still very bad), but dramatically improved, at 16,000 deaths a day.

“It’s definitely a success,” says Theresa Diaz, a senior health advisor at UNICEF. “There are a variety of countries that reached that goal, and even if other countries didn’t quite reach it, they were heading in the right direction. Very low-income countries, like Cambodia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, I could keep going on–reached the goal. And that’s pretty amazing.”

In Niger, progress came as a result of simple, cheap steps like giving bed nets to families to prevent the mosquito bites that can cause malaria, rehydrating kids with diarrhea, and giving kids supplements like vitamin A. The government gave free health care to women and children, and promoted a wide-reaching nutrition program. And it worked.

“They showed that you can do it even without economic improvement in poverty,” Diaz says.