Washington Post To Push All Content On Facebook Via Instant Articles

Big news for the media industry: Facebook is expanding its Instant Article platform , through which publishers can post their content directly to the social network and reduce loading time for mobile readers. Facebook’s latest partner is the Washington Post , which has declared it will distribute every story it publishes through Instant Articles. In other words, users could potentially read all of the newspaper’s content without ever leaving Facebook.

According to Re/code, the Washington Post publishes about 1,200 articles daily–including wire service articles–all of which will be accessible within the confines of Facebook’s iOS app. The Jeff Bezos-owned newspaper is joining a roster whose latest additions include media companies like the Huffington Post, Vox Media, Hearst, and Time Inc.

Aside from keeping users on its platform, Facebook is also looking to reroute advertising dollars to its own site, and guarantee that the best metrics for who’s reading what remain within Facebook. It’s also worth noting that Apple News just made its debut last week, with the release of iOS 9–which might explain why Facebook is revving up Instant Articles.

Just last week, the Washington Post started offering Amazon Prime members heavily discounted rates on its digital subscription. The newspaper has seen significant growth since it was purchased by Bezos; its readership numbers are now comparable to 90% of the New York Times’s monthly unique visitors in the U.S.

[via Re/code]