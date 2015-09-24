Watson Is Coming To Silicon Valley

Today, Big Blue announced plans for what it’s calling Watson West, a new office and innovation center meant to introduce the rapidly growing Watson ecosystem to San Francisco area entrepreneurs and investors.

For years, IBM has hosted an “experience center” in Manhattan’s Astor Place, inviting entrepreneurs, investors, and customers to visit and hear its vision for how Watson can “transform business,” said Lauri Saft, IBM’s Watson Ecosystem and Partner Programs vice president.

Now, with the new center opening in San Francisco’s tech-heavy South of Market district, Silicon Valley will get its first up-close-and-personal look at the cognitive computing system, and, IBM hopes, see how the platform can be used to integrate into a wide variety of products and services.

According to Saft, Watson West will operate much like the company’s Astor Place Watson facility, and the new team will be led by IBM Cognitive Commerce general manager Deepak Advani. Watson West will be open every day to potential customers, as well as anyone who might want to incorporate Watson into their tools, to see existing use cases and talk to experts about the many Watson APIs.

Watson West will open its doors in mid-2016, Saft said.

In the years since Watson’s famous 2011 defeat of the world’s-best Jeopardy players, IBM has worked hard to turn the platform into a powerful business machine. Part of that has been the development of dozens of APIs. At the time of the Jeopardy championship, Watson used a single API, known as Question & Answer, that had five underlying technologies: Natural language processing, machine learning, question analysis, feature engineering, and ontology analysis.