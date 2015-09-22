Jimmy Iovine Tells The Story Behind The New Apple Music Ad (It Involves Oprah)

As Jimmy Iovine explains it, the origins of that new Apple Music commercial everyone was talking about during the Emmys sound a bit like the start of a joke.

“Oprah came over to my house to watch the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight,” says Iovine. “I told her what I was thinking, about three women and a conversation. Oprah says, ‘Wow, you’re on to something. Get Ava [DuVernay] to direct it, she will translate this for you.’”

Because of course Jimmy Iovine and Oprah watch sports together. Okay, let’s back up a bit. The spot, directed by DuVernay (Selma) and created with agency Translation–headed up by longtime Iovine collaborator Steve Stoute–stars Scandal star Kerry Washington, Empire’s Taraji P. Henson, and Mary J. Blige, singing Puff Daddy, air-drumming to Phil Collins, and calling Apple Music’s playlist services the boyfriend mixtapes for the 21st century.

Iovine says that the brand had been searching for an idea that would help explain to people, and women in particular, how to make it easier to get music in their lives. “We’d been thinking about this for a while, and Steve Stoute called me up and said, ‘Why don’t you ever use Kerry Washington for Apple?’ and I said, that’s a great idea,” says Iovine.

He woke up the next morning with an idea of his own. “I want a conversation between three women about love, music, how to get music and how powerful it is in relationships,” says Iovine. Soon after, Oprah suggested getting DuVernay involved.

The morning after talking to Oprah, Iovine called Stoute. “I told him I wanted Ava, Kerry, Taraji, and Mary–I always wanted to use Mary J. Blige because she’s a great actress as well,” says Iovine. “Then I met with Ava and Mary at the same time, and Mary told a story about how when she was 15 years old, this guy she liked didn’t like her in the same way, and she went home and listened to a song over and over and over. I said, that’s the spot.”

Iovine credits the agency with doing an incredible job with the script and DuVernay with turning it all into magic. “It was really a joint effort and collaboration, and without any of those people, this campaign doesn’t happen.” There are two more ads also directed by DuVernay and starring Washington, Henson, and Blige set to launch in October.