Here’s A Handy Video Guide To Why Bartenders May Hate You

Sometimes it seems impossible to get a bartender’s attention. Perhaps there’s a reason for this outcome, though: You might be the worst at ordering drinks, something bartenders have special sonar for sensing.

Created by the Playboy-backed YouTube channel Indulgence, What You Do That Pisses Off Bartenders, According to Bartenders illuminates a series of offending behaviors that all of us may have at some point been guilty of committing. The offenses range from the obvious (snapping fingers to get the bartender’s attention) to the less so (asking for one’s drink to be not too sweet). Each example offered leaves viewers one step closer to being served in a timely fashion at every bar ever from now on.

Of course, the only thing missing from the video is at least one bartender confessing, “Sometimes I’m just in a crap mood and serve erratically.”

[via BroBible]