Amazon To Offer $67 Prime Memberships On September 25

Amazon is using its original show Transparent’s sweep at the Emmys to offer sharply discounted Amazon Prime memberships. On September 25, Prime memberships will cost only $67 . This is one-third off the normal $99 subscription fee for the service.

Discounts have been offered for Amazon Prime in the past, even though the retail giant has tightened up restrictions to who can access the service in recent months. Most notably, this past July, Amazon promoted a flash sale “Amazon Prime Day” offering steep discounts to the service’s customers.