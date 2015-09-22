See The Internet’s Best GIFs In This Oddly Mesmerizing 4-Minute Music Video

French dance pop duo The Shoes ‘s new clip for their single “Drifted” off their forthcoming album Chemicals is visual chaos of the highest degree–and we mean that in a good way.

The clip for “Drifted” taps the bounty of the Internet for its best GIFs and photos, synced and edited to the throbbing beat of the track. Kim Kardashian’s Internet-breaking butt cheeks, Chuck Norris’s fist of fury, that baby weasel hitching a ride on the back of an in-flight woodpecker, and, yes, James Van Der Beek, aka Dawson, ugly-crying–all present and accounted for. Each GIF is dragged onto the computer screen as a new window. The cumulative effect is what we can only assume is an average day for you at work. Only dancier. Enjoy!