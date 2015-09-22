“Broad City” Feeds Starved Fans a Yom Kippur-Themed Video

Leave it to the ladies of Broad City to succinctly capture everything about Yom Kippur that is a total nightmare. Okay, there’s actually only one, major glaring hazard of the Jewish Day of Atonement, and it’s the inability to eat for a whole day until sundown, and this is exactly what it feels like.

In the long lead-up to the forthcoming third season of the breakout series in February 2016, Comedy Central is releasing a series of short “Hack Into Broad City” videos to tide fans over. In the kickoff short, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson are bedridden with achingly empty tummies as they count down the final four hours until they can eat again.

“I don’t get Yom Kippur,” Glaser says in the video. “It sucks.” She and her partner in crime then spend the next couple minutes soothing their agony by alternately pondering the logic of the “holiday,” and confessing what they need to atone for. (A lot, it turns out.) If nothing else, this short will make Jewish viewers and maybe those on juice cleanses appreciate how good it feels when you finally can eat after a prolonged period of only being able to talk about eating.

Watch the video below:



[via Splitsider]