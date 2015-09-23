The 20 Jobs With The Biggest Salary Increases This Year

Even though the annual review has come under attack for its inability to affect positive change, the yearly sit-down is often accompanied by a salary increase at most companies, if the employee merits a pay bump.

But that bump has been diminishing or disappearing altogether in recent years, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average national wage growth is 2.2%. There are some jobs that are exceeding the standard, according to the latest survey from Glassdoor.

Twenty positions that have seen a big spike in salary over the past year exceed the national average as salary increases ranged from 3% to 10% between September 2014 and September 2015.

The three jobs that experienced the biggest pay raises in order by percentage of increase are:

Business systems analyst–median total salary: $81,000, representing a 10% salary increase from 2014 to 2015



Security officer–median total salary: $24,000, representing a 7% increase



Sales consultant–median total salary: $49,008, also representing a 7% increase

Among the highest paid with better-than-average raises:

Research scientist (median salary $85,000, representing a 4% increase from 2014 to 2015)



Software engineer (median salary $105,000, representing a 3% increase)



Network engineer (median salary $87,903, representing a 3% increase)

Positions in Glassdoor’s report needed to have at least 500 salary reports shared by U.S.-based employees on the platform for 2014 and 2015. Salary reports represent total pay, which includes base pay, tips, commissions, bonuses, and all other forms of pay reported.

The jobs in Glassdoor’s report represent a variety of industries, including health care, tech, retail, and finance and education, something Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor’s chief economist, believes is worth noting.