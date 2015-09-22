Linda Boff Is GE’s New CMO

The move comes three weeks after former GE CMO Beth Comstock was promoted to vice chair of business innovations. In her new role, Boff will report to Comstock and will handle marketing strategy around GE’s digital industrial initiatives and grow GE’s commercial and customer impact, according to a GE release.

Boff was formerly GE’s executive director of global brand marketing.

“Her extensive background in integrated marketing, digital media, and brand, as well as her reputation for innovation, will help evolve our marketing organization, build our iconic brand, and advance GE’s digital and industrial strength,” Comstock said in the release.

Boff has been with GE since 2003, working on digital marketing initiatives and media partnerships. Before that, she was CMO at NBC’s iVillage, worked with Citigroup, the American Museum of Natural History, and other marketing agencies.

Under her marketing leadership at GE, electronic musician Matthew Dear created a song with recordings of GE’s most powerful machines, and the company’s undersea oil and gas facilities were featured in a virtual reality-powered tour.

“We’ve been around for nearly 140 years, so our challenge is never making people aware that our brand exists. It’s getting them to know us as we really are: a brand that’s been about invention and innovation since day one—that’s human, quirky, and a little bit unexpected,” Boff told Fast Company in May. “We love science and technology, and wouldn’t trade places with any brand in the world, but we do need to constantly look for ways to surprise people in how we tell that story.”