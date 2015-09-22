Sure, Why Not? Coffee-Mate Pours Your “Star Wars” Love Directly In Your Coffee

The amount of Star Wars-themed crap in the world is large and getting larger. For instance: Do you like to eat soup and/or SpaghettiOs out of a can, but find the experience not sadly infantilizing enough for your tastes? Enjoy Campbell’s Star Wars line , which features pasta bits shaped like Darth Vader and Yoda. There’s a fine line between cool and innovative (i.e., “ here’s a smartphone-controlled robot based on one of the new characters! “) and downright silly (i.e., soup).

You can decide for yourself where Coffee-Mate’s Star Wars-themed flavored creamers fit in. The line includes five Star Wars characters (Darth Vader, C3PO, R2D2, Chewbacca, and Boba Fett), each representing what we can only assume are their favorite flavor of creamer (espresso chocolate, hazelnut, French vanilla, spiced latte, and Italian sweet cream, respectively), all delivered in containers that look like the characters.

For its part, Coffee-Mate seems to recognize that this lands on the silly side of the equation, choosing to promote the cobranding effort by hiring goofy YouTube stars to talk about them, rather than playing up John Williams’s score and the epic nature of flavored creamer. To that end, taste-tester iJustine, five-facts favorite Matt Santoro, and comedian/Star Wars character impressioneer Toby Turner all created content for the company that features the Coffee-Mate creamer containers. If your obsession with Star Wars is such that you need to literally dump it directly in your coffee each morning, fear not: Coffee-Mate has you covered.