Tim Cook, Elon Musk, Travis Kalanick, And Stephen Colbert’s Late-Night Disruption

Only two weeks into his new gig hosting The Late Show, Stephen Colbert has invited big-name tech CEOs to grace his stage on a platform that is most often reserved for the likes of George Cloony and Jeb Bush. Colbert has been mixing tech brains with the A-listers on a regular basis, and asking them tough questions as opposed to the softballs of rival late-night shows. Tesla’s Elon Musk, Uber’s Travis Kalanick, and Tim Cook of Apple have all already visited Colbert’s new set–and did so with varying degrees of success. Here, Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Austin Carr dig into the clips to learn how these tech stars did, what they can do better, and what we can take away from Colbert’s new approach. Let us know what you think of this late-night trend with #29thFloor!
