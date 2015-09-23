With The Yves Behar–Backed Startup Tylko, Customizing Furniture Is Easy As A Swipe

Mass production is out, mass customization is in, and the furniture startup Tylko is emblematic of this paradigm shift.

“We’re trying to change an industry that hasn’t been touched by the technological revolution,” Benjamin Kuna, one of Tylko’s cofounders, tells Co.Design. “Automation and connectivity have been around for a long time, and we’re really on a mission to digitize the furniture industry.”

The Polish furniture company, which launched at the London Design Festival this week, is based on two things: parametric design and distributed manufacturing. The former tackles design that’s more individualistic and the latter speaks to promoting local economies and reducing the carbon footprint generated by offshore fabrication.

Through its app, users can pick a piece of furniture—right now the company is focusing on storage, tables, and pepper mills—and customize it to their heart’s desire. Make a table longer, paint it black, tweak the angle of the legs. While online customization tools aren’t new—Nike’s been doing this for years—here’s the part that sets Tylko apart: You can use your smartphone’s camera to show what the design looks like in your home, change it in real time, and see how the customization affects price. The algorithm has a few failsafes to ensure you don’t end up with a design that’s structurally unsound (like a too-long table or too-tall shelf) or so disproportionate that it’s heinous. The app then generates a production file (written in G Code, for all you fabrication nerds out there) that gets sent directly to a manufacturing partner.

This concept of new technology meeting craftsmanship spoke to startup champion Yves Behar, who has been working closely with Tylko—and is an investor—since meeting the founders in 2014.

“What got me really excited about Tylko is the fact that it bridges the gap between tradition and technology,” Behar says. “It expands the designer’s ability to create a language, to create ideas, to create a set of proportions, a set of details, and to apply those across a really wide range of applications.”

Behar sees this move to mass customization, with designers setting parameters and consumers making modifications, as the furniture industry’s future.