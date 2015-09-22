Watch Bugs Bunny Rap-Sync The Most Appropriate 50 Cent Song Imaginable

This is becoming a trend. Last Friday, we were treated to the rap stylings of one Fantastic Mr. Fox , and now, less than a week later, Bugs Bunny is the next beloved animated character kicking wicked rhymes. Who knew that all along he’d been wishing that carrot was a microphone?

In an original video by Digg, the most rascally rabbit of all time is edited into lip syncing 50 Cent’s “Many Men.” For the uninitiated, this is a song about all the people who wanted to murder 50 Cent, which came out at a time when the most interesting thing about the guy was that he had been shot nine times. (As opposed to now, when it’s a most-interesting tie between 50’s recent bankruptcy filing and his insipid YouTube alter ego, Pimpin’ Curly.)

Considering that Bugs Bunny carries himself with the swagger of a bulletproof rapper, and that he is constantly being hunted by Elmer Fudd, there is no more appropriate rap song for him to possibly lip sync. That’s a wrap on rapping Bugs Bunny, folks.