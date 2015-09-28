“Quantico” Makes TV History By Introducing The FBI To Bollywood

Named after FBI headquarters in Virginia, Quantico follows a class of incredibly good looking agents-in-training who get entangled in suicide, backseat sex, nervous breakdowns, and a horrific terrorist attack within the series’s first 48 minutes. Galvanizing the action is troubled recruit Alex Parrish, played by Priyanka Chopra–the first Indian actress to star in an American network drama.

Priyanka Chopra Photo: Abheet Gidwani, courtesy of ABC

Quantico creator Josh Safran had no intention of making broadcast history when he picked Chopra for the role. “Ethnicity background was not a part of it,” he says. “Alex was modeled a little bit after my own life because I have a family member who’s either been telling the truth, or not telling the truth, for a very long period of time in terms of government service.”

Instead, Chopra got hired for the most fundamental reason: She killed it in her audition. “I wrote Alex as this very focused woman hardened by a tragedy in her past who kept everyone around her at arm’s length. She experiences every possible emotion in the span of a very short time and that’s all I cared about in creating the character.”

Chopra put her own twist on the material when she showed up to read, Safran recalls. “Priyanka instantly showed the character’s warmth and vulnerability, pushing all those other qualities so far inside that you didn’t notice them, yet they still came out in subtle ways. I realized she was perfect to play Alex.”

Chopra, a former Miss World and major Bollywood star in her native India, brings exotic edge to a character who’s surrounded by a diverse assortment of fellow trainees. They include ex-soldier Ryan Booth (played by Iraqi War veteran Jake McLaughlin); orphaned Southern belle Shelby Wyatt (Georgia native Johanna Braddy); Mormon Eric Packer (Brian J. Smith); openly gay Jewish trainee Simon Asher (Tate Ellington); observant Muslim Nimah Amin (Lebanese-born actress Yasmine Al Massri); and second-generation FBI man Caleb Haas (Graham Rogers).

To make sure all the trainees–and potential terrorism suspects–come to the table with three-dimensional backstories, Safran assembled a writers’ room encompassing Palestinian, Jewish, Quaker, and Muslim talents. “We have writers of color and writers of different religions because research is important, but it’s even more important to know what it’s like to walk in somebody’s shoes,” says Safran. “We also draw from our actors. Yasmine for example, is an incredible resource for what it’s like to be a Muslim, how she looks at the world, how the world looks at her.”

Flashing back and forth between a current day terrorist suspect-on-the-run scenario and nine-months-earlier training sessions, Quantico draws in unlikely ways on Safran’s previous experience as executive producer of CW’s teen drama Gossip Girl and NBC’s making-of-a-Broadway musical series Smash.. “In my mind,” he says, “All these shows are really about a group of people thrown together in a high pressure workplace. Quantico is very much about all these disparate people with different beliefs and thoughts and emotions working together under one umbrella.”