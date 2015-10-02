Your Creative Calendar: 71 Things To Do, See, And Hear This October

Gather around that I may tell you a spooky story. It’s about a really scary month… during which… there were no amazing movies coming out! And all the albums… were about as exciting… as a candy corn-flavored latte! (Actually: would totally try at least once.) The twist ending to the story is that the month in question isn’t actually this October. It was some other month. RIP that month. It can’t harm you with its lack of obsession-worthy pop culture any more. Back to this October, though, you’re in luck! Not only are there gothic horror movies from Guillermo del Toro and new music from Janet Jackson, there’s also a book coming out by some jerk who writes for Co.Create–who may even be writing the very sentence you’re reading right now. So, read on for your October creative calendar, which is sure to keep your attention span far away from the graveyard.
Movies In Theaters
- The Martian, opens October 2nd.
- Steve Jobs, opens October 9th.
- The Final Girls, opens October 9th.
- Knock Knock, opens October 9th.
- Big Stone Gap, October 9th.
- Bridge of Spies, opens October 16th.
- Crimson Peak, opens October 16th.
- Goosebumps, opens October 16th.
- Room, opens October 16th.
- Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, opens October 23rd.
- Suffragette, opens October 23rd.
- Our Brand Is Crisis, opens October 30th.
Movies To Watch At Home
- Addicted To Fresno, October 2nd.
- He Named Me Malala, October 2nd.
- Beasts Of No Nation, October 16th.
- Scout’s Guide To The Apocalypse, October 30th.
- Anthony Jeselnik – Thoughts and Prayers, October 16th on Netflix.
Albums You Should Hear
- Deafheaven – New Bermuda, out on October 2nd.
- Eagles Of Death Metal – Zipper Down, out on October 2nd.
- Editors – In Dream, out on October 2nd.
- Janet Jackson – Unbreakable, out on October 2nd.
- !!! [Chik Chik Chik] – As If, out on October 16th.
- Deerhunter – Fading Frontier, out on October 16th.
- Machine Gun Kelly – General Admission, out on October 16th.
- YACHT – I Thought The Future Would Be Cooler, out on October 23rd.
- Joanna Newsom – Divers, out on October 23rd.
- Beach Slang – The Things We Do To Find People Who Feel Like Us, out on October 30th.
- Pictureplane – Technomancer, out on October 30th.
- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – It’s A Holiday Soul Party, out on October 30th.
Things To Watch On Your TV (Or Your Computer)
- Gigi Does It premieres October 1st on IFC.
- Dr. Ken, premieres October 2nd on ABC.
- SNL, premieres October 3rd on NBC.
- The Unauthorized Story of Beverly Hills 90210, premieres October 3rd on Lifetime.
- American Horror Story: Hotel, premieres October 7th on FX.
- Casual, premieres October 7th on Hulu.
- Billy On The Street, premieres October 8th on TruTV.
- , premieres October 8th on Crackle.
- Red Oaks, premieres October 9th on Amazon.
- The Unauthorized Melrose Place Story, premieres October 10th on Lifetime.
- The Walking Dead, premieres October 11th on AMC.
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, premieres October 12th on The CW.
- Fargo, premieres October 12th on FX.
- Jane the Virgin, premieres October 12th on The CW.
- Truth Be Told, premieres October 16th on NBC.
- Amy Schumer: Live From The Apollo, premieres October 16th on HBO.
- Compared To What: The Improbable Journey of Barney Frank, premieres October 23rd on Showtime.
- Hemlock Grove, premieres October 23rd on Netflix.
- Supergirl, premieres October 26th on CBS.
- Wicked City, premieres October 27th on ABC.
- Ash v Evil Dead, premieres October 31st on Starz.
Books to Read
- Josh Gondelman and Joe Berkowitz – You Blew It! An Awkward Look At All The Ways In Which You’ve Already Ruined Your Life, out on October 6th.
- Geraldine Brooks – The Secret Chord, out on October 6th.
- Brandon Stanton – Humans Of New York: Stories, out on October 13th.
- Dan Howell – The Amazing Book Is Not On Fire, out on October 13th.
- Jessica Fellowes – The Wit and Wisdom of Downton Abbey, out on October 13th.
- Adriana Trigiani – All The Stars In The Heavens, out on October 13th.
- Autobiography of Mark Twain Vol 3, out on October 13th.
- Neil Strauss – The Truth: An Uncomfortable Book About Relationships, out on October 13th.
- Joseph Fink – Welcome to Night Vale, out on October 20th.
- Robert Galbraith – Career of Evil, out on October 20th.
- Elin Hildebrand – Winter Stroll, out on October 20th.
- Jane Smiley – Golden Age, out on October 20th.
- Michel Houllebecq – Submission, out on October 20th.
- Steve Tribe – Sherlock Chronicles, out on October 27th.
Events
- Singer/songwriter/seemingly-nice-celebrity Sara Bareilles is doing an in conversation event with Ben Folds at Brooklyn Academy of Music on October 6th.
- MondoCon Celebrates All Things Geek. The Austin-based film nerd juggernaut Alamo / Mondo further consolidates curation of geek-centric culture by staging its own Comic-Con style convention MondoCon. featuring silk screen movie tribute posters, music, movies and collectible toys. Oct. 3rd – 4th.
- The Superheroes in Gotham exhibit at the New York Historical Society opens on October 9th.
- NewFest aka the 27th Annual New York LGBT Film Festival runs Oct. 22-27.
- Stream Con is a digital video convention in NYC on October 30 – November 1. Some of the biggest names in the space will be attending, including Grace Helbig, Mamrie Hart, Joey Graceffa, GloZell, iJustine, Connor Franta and more.
- The 25th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade is on Oct. 24 this year. Hundreds of dogs show up in costume. Well, they don’t just show up on their own. People bring them. It’s basically the best.
- Stream Con is a digital video convention in NYC on October 30 – November 1. Some of the biggest names in the space will be attending, including Grace Helbig, Mamrie Hart, Joey Graceffa, GloZell, iJustine, Connor Franta and more.
[Photo Mash Up: Joel Arbaje for Fast Company; Walking Dead Season 6 Gallery Cast Shots: Frank Ockenfels 3, courtesy of AMC; Crimson Peak: Legendary Pictures; Fargo: Mathias Clamer, Chris Large, courtesy of FX; Crazy Ex Girlfriend: courtesy of the CW; SuperMansion: courtesy of Crackle, Sony Entertainment; Ash vs. Evil Dead: Matt Klitscher, courtesy of Starz; Amy Schumer : courtesy of HBO; Billy On The Street: Nathaniel Chadwick, courtesy of Turner Networks; Jane The Virgin: Danny Feld, courtesy of the CW; Gigi Does It: Tyler Golden, courtesy of IFC; Supergirl: courtesy of CBS; Scout’s Guide To The Apocalypse: courtesy of Paramount Pictures; Suffragette: courtesy of Focus Features; Room: courtesy of A24; Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension: courtesy of Paramount Pictures; Our Brand Is Crisis: Patti Perret, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; The Martian: courtesy of 20th Century Fox; Knock Knock: Eduardo Moreno, courtesy of Lionsgate; He Named Me Malala: courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures; Goosebumps: Hopper Stone, courtesy of Sony Pictures; Bridge of Spies: Walt Disney Studios; Beasts of No Nation: Shawn Greene, courtesy of Netflix; Anthony Jeselnik: Phil Bray, courtesy of Netflix; The Final Girls: Sony Pictures]