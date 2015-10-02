Your Creative Calendar: 71 Things To Do, See, And Hear This October

Gather around that I may tell you a spooky story. It’s about a really scary month… during which… there were no amazing movies coming out! And all the albums… were about as exciting… as a candy corn-flavored latte! (Actually: would totally try at least once.) The twist ending to the story is that the month in question isn’t actually this October. It was some other month. RIP that month. It can’t harm you with its lack of obsession-worthy pop culture any more. Back to this October, though, you’re in luck! Not only are there gothic horror movies from Guillermo del Toro and new music from Janet Jackson, there’s also a book coming out by some jerk who writes for Co.Create–who may even be writing the very sentence you’re reading right now. So, read on for your October creative calendar, which is sure to keep your attention span far away from the graveyard.