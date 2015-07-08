A Sprinter Mission: A Q&A with Lifeway Kefir

Lifeway is a health foods company based in the Chicago metro area. We’re the nation’s leading supplier of Kefir-based products providing the highest quality probiotics, calcium, protein, and Vitamin D. We offer everything from our popular cultured milk smoothies, to frozen Kefir products and cheeses, with plenty of variations including Kefir with oats, veggies, and many more!

What is Kefir and what are the benefits?

Kefir is a tart and tangy cultured milk smoothie, considered the “champagne” of cultured dairy. A chic and sophisticated drinkable that stands out in a shelf full of stagnant spoon-ables, Kefir is like yogurt’s European cousin.

Lifeway Kefir products are packed with a healthy dose of protein and probiotics, the healthy bacteria which may contribute to an improved immune system, skin, digestion, mood, and bone density, in addition to promoting healthy weight maintenance.