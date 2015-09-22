Edutech’s Monetization Problem

A few years ago, MOOCs–massive open online courses–were all the rage. Publications, Fast Company among them, wrote about new startups like Coursera, EdX, and Udacity that offered the promise of free learning and professional development to anyone in the world who wanted them. However, in 2015, many of these companies and their compatriots in the edutech space as a whole discovered an unfortunate truth: It’s damn hard to make money from MOOCs.

Coursera, one of the biggest of the MOOC providers, pivoted last month to focus on job training rather than general interest education. The company received a mammoth $60 million funding round, which will go toward building what Coursera calls “job-relevant learning opportunities.” Rival EdX, meanwhile, has increasingly shifted toward offering career-oriented courses from a mixture of academic and corporate partners. MOOC providers are depending on the profit model of customers paying money for official certificates they can include in their LinkedIn profile or CV, but it might not be enough.

The Internet is full of learning content–popular sites like Khan Academy and larger repositories like YouTube are chock-full of them. As MOOC providers shift toward paid vocational productions, search engines are increasingly coming in to capitalize on the web’s wealth of educational content. Knewton, a New York-based startup that produces backends for e-textbooks and has attracted over $100 million in venture capital, recently pivoted (an increasingly common move in edutech) to offering an adaptive learning platform for teachers and parents that also catalogs tens of thousands of videos from YouTube and elsewhere. While Knewton says the move was due to “executing a planned progression” rather than pivoting, it is a significant change for how the company makes money.

When I viewed a demo of Knewton’s system shortly before launch this summer, it was pitched to me as a supplement or a replacement for a traditional tutor. Jose Ferreira, the company’s CEO, described it as “A diagnostic tool that points to the percentile point. We know exactly what you know and how you know it best.”

Knewton’s model is an alternate approach to edutech. Instead of the MOOC’s open cloud of learning, Knewton instead offers a data-obsessed model where teachers and tutors know the intricacies of how a student is progressing (or not progressing) through their textbook.

Their adaptive learning platform features more than 100,000 educational videos cataloged from YouTube, along with a large supplemental library of content. This library includes large components of instructional text, as well as assessment content to help evaluate student progress. But what they don’t have at the moment is a monetization strategy. Ferreira told me that for the moment, they are focusing on building a user base among schools and institutes of higher education.

Finding a way to turn e-learning into revenue, it seems, is hard. And methods of monetization have changed over time.