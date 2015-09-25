Don’t Serve Human Flesh: 10 Lessons From “Bob’s Burgers” On How Not To Run A Business

Here at Fast Company, we pride ourselves on being a beacon of advice for entrepreneurs looking to inject innovation and creativity into their business. However, there are some small-business owners who are dismally beyond help–Belcher family, we’re looking at you.

Season six of Fox’s sleeper hit Bob’s Burgers premieres Sunday, September 27, with, hilariously, all the familial dysfunction and worst business practices intact. For the past five seasons, we’ve watched the Belcher’s restaurant, Bob’s Burgers, teeter on the brink of bankruptcy and abject failure. The hopelessness of the Belcher family is so profound, in fact, that it’d be easier to use their lack of acumen as a guide of what not to do while running your business (or your life in general).

Click through the slideshow above for plenty of laughs–and to learn how to sidestep some of Bob’s Burgers’ biggest business blunders.