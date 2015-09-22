Why Kickstarter Is Now A Public Benefit Corporation (And What That Means)

Unlike many tech startups, Kickstarter was making money by its second year of operation. By some rough estimates, it might be worth half a billion dollars now. But the company isn’t planning to sell. And now they’ve legally committed to a mission bigger than making money.

On September 21, Kickstarter Inc. ceased to exist. Now the company is Kickstarter PBC–a public benefit corporation, meaning that positive value for society is one of its legally defined goals. The company’s success will be measured by how well it brings creative projects to life–its legal mission–not by profits.

Since it’s still majority-owned by founders, the company doesn’t face the same financial pressures from investors that others might. Still, the founders wanted to officially set core values in place for the future, and make those values abundantly obvious to everyone who works at the company now.

“It’s making it clear to the leadership of the company that these are guardrails that we are drawing,” says Kickstarter CEO Yancey Strickler. “If there’s anything that we’re doing that might seem in any way to be in conflict with these things, we need to talk about that.”

The company’s eclectic group of investors, which include record label owners, Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey, actor David Cross, and the president of Pitchfork, were onboard with the idea, as was the staff. “I think there was a sense of pride among all of us [to do this],” Strickler says.

Last year, Kickstarter became a certified B Corporation–a voluntary designation that requires it to conduct detailed assessments of the company’s social and environmental impact. But it wanted to go a step farther.

“We were interested in taking an action that would actually bind the company and future leaders of the company to act with a set of values,” says Strickler. “If it’s just based on assessment, there’s always the opportunity to betray those values or, when you’re in a tough spot, to make a decision to compromise. We’re in a very different position now.”