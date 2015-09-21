New Patagonia Film “Jumbo Wild” Aims To Keep British Columbia Wilderness Wild

Earlier this summer, Patagonia was using film to raise awareness and drive action to help remove four dams along the Snake River in the Pacific Northwest, in order to restore the river’s salmon population and natural habitat.

The next major project for the brand’s New Localism campaign is a feature length documentary on the 24-year fight to save British Columbia’s iconic Jumbo Valley from resort development. The trailer for Jumbo Wild is the first look at the film, made with Sweetgrass Productions, that is essentially activism disguised as action sports. If that sounds familiar, the brand also this year helped finance The Fisherman’s Son, a doc on activist and big wave surfer Ramon Navarro.

Here it trades surfing for skiing and snowboarding, while drawing attention to a large-scale proposed ski resort that threatens the wilderness of British Columbia’s Purcell Range, a revered backcountry snow sports destination with world-class terrain, sacred ground for local First Nations people, and part of one of North America’s most important grizzly bear corridors.

To coincide with the release of the film, Patagonia and local partners are encouraging the world to get involved by signing a petition to BC Premier Christy Clark, saying no to development and advocating for permanent protection for the Jumbo Valley.

The hour-long film is set for an October 6th release, with a shorter eight-minute version available the same day online.