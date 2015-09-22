Microsoft Office 2016 And The End Of The Major Software Upgrade

Today, Microsoft is formally rolling out Office 2016, the new version of its productivity suite , also available as the Office 365 subscription service. The big news is a bunch of new features designed to enable effortless collaboration in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other apps.

Collaboration was a focus of Office 2000, too.

When I heard that, I experienced an odd sense of déjà vu. For years–dating back to the previous century–when new versions of Office have come along, Microsoft has often pitched effortless collaboration as a primary benefit. Yet in 2015, it still feels like the next new thing.

Office 2016’s collaboration features are baked into multiple parts of the suite. The Windows desktop version of Word, for instance, now has real-time team editing, letting multiple people work on a document at the same time with all changes instantly visible to everybody. Using Skype for Business (formerly Lync), you can initiate chat sessions, audio calls, and video calls with colleagues within Office apps. Outlook has a new Groups feature that lets you keep tabs on collaborative work on shared documents without rummaging through invites in your inbox. And a web-based tool called Planner–launching in preview mode for users who have signed up to try new features at the earliest opportunity–offers a highly visual approach to basic project management.

Still, for all that’s new, Microsoft is still playing catchup with the collaborative editing features in Google’s browser-based apps, all of which have long offered real-time group editing as a principal feature. Based on the bit of time I had with a prerelease version of Office 2016 provided to me by Microsoft, the real-time editing in Word is nicely done, which makes its absence in the other Office desktop apps all the more striking. (Strangely, real-time editing is available in the browser-based versions of Excel and PowerPoint, even though they’ve got far fewer features overall than their desktop brethren.)

Word’s new real-time editing

The collaboration available in the new desktop versions of Excel and PowerPoint lets multiple people work on files at the same time. They can’t see what everyone else is doing, but each time someone saves a document to the cloud, the app merges changes. It’s useful, but it also feels like a vestige of an earlier era of office suites–a solution to the ancient problem of people sending files around as file attachments, rather than a reconceptualization of collaboration.

Here’s the thing, though: Even if Office 2016 is a bit of a disappointment if you judge it as a great big major software upgrade with an emphasis on teamwork, Office is in the best overall shape it’s been in for many years. It’s the only product in its category that’s available in just about any form you want to use it: on Windows PCs, on Macs, on every viable mobile operating system, and on the web. The versions aren’t all identical, but the interface makes sense across all the editions and every incarnation is solid in its own right.

It’s a remarkable shift from Microsoft’s classic, fantastically successful strategy for Office, which involved forging a symbiotic relationship between the suite and Windows, thereby weakening every platform that didn’t have Office. Even the suite’s venerable Mac version was often treated like an afterthought. And the browser-based Office apps originally had a vibe that suggested the company was afraid of creating anything that people might like too much, in case it led them to not buy the Windows versions.