Starbucks Kills Its Line With An App

It’s 9:30 a.m. outside Starbucks’s two-story flagship store in the heart of Chicago’s prime aged meat market, the Viagra triangle, and though rush hour is over and the streets are otherwise empty, the long line pushes out through the chic steel-framed doors. Sitting outside between two homeless men amidst a territorial spat, I realize Starbucks would be hard pressed to offer a better staged scene promoting its new mobile order and pay (MOP) initiative , which goes live across company-owned stores in the U.S. today.

Using the existing iOS or Android Starbucks apps, commuters can now preorder from the full menu of drinks and pastries on their way to work, get directions and a time estimate as to when they’ll be done, walk into the store, grab them, and go.

For Starbucks, it’s a way to reduce “line anxiety,” which the company believes is eating into sales. Dan Beranek, the company’s director of digital strategy who is leading mobile rollout, tells me that when you couple a line with a commuter walking a block or two out of their way to grab a drink, it can add up to a daunting 15 to 20 minutes for a customer. Coupled with the fact that Starbucks can actually make more money per transaction by channeling customers to order via an app, increase order accuracy by making customers validate every part of their order, and even one day, load-balance stores by shunting customers to emptier locations, the update becomes a no-brainer. (These same reasons are why companies like McDonald’s and Chipotle are both working on mobile-based ordering strategies, too.)

“Table stakes for us when we built this out was that we wanted every customer to be able to customize every drink just how they would with a barista,” Beranek tells me as we huddle over his iPhone, outside of the store. “We wanted mobile ordering to be an extension of the ordering experience. To do that, we had to offer every possible option.”

Beranek isn’t exaggerating. While the app’s welcome screen is certainly tailored for speed–it can show you a menu of the nearest Starbucks location, present a montage of your most recent orders, and automatically remove items that have run out–the app’s most impressive feat is how deep it can bring you into the world of Starbucks order customization.

Any drink you select features a deep customization screen with every possible option inside, in a long list of toggles and subcategories that looks straight out of iOS Settings. That’s right, every possible option. Because Starbucks is so customization-focused, every drink has to be orderable in every conceivable way. This means there are over 80,000 potential combinations for each menu item.

It’s absurd, yes, but absurd by design. This hyperspecific customization means you can count your packets of Equal and sugar. You can specify your pumps of PSL flavor. Dustings of chocolate powder, vanilla powder, sea salt topping, or cinnamon dolce can be dropped on top of anything. You can even tell the barista to prepare your drink upside down, with the cream on the bottom and espresso poured over top.