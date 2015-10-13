The Quest For Greener Weed

Growing weed isn’t usually very green. In rural California, where marijuana is the top cash crop, it uses massive amounts of water during the drought. In fragile Northern California ecosystems that are just starting to recover from the logging industry, guerrilla weed growers are chopping down trees, eroding hillsides, poisoning wildlife, and illegally sucking up water from rivers and streams.

Indoor pot farms aren’t necessarily better; the typical indoor operation uses more energy per square foot than a data center. A 2012 study of marijuana’s carbon footprint estimated that it accounted for 3% of all the energy used in California–as much as the energy used by 1 million homes, or the carbon emissions from 1 million average cars.

Now that legal marijuana is the fastest-growing industry in the U.S.–and the environmental effects are multiplying–some growers are rethinking the sustainability of their methods.

Green Life Productions, an indoor medical cannabis farm in Nevada, uses traditional permaculture techniques along with new tech like LED lights that have been specifically designed to grow the most possible pot with 60% to 70% less energy.

The company partnered with Illumitex, an LED manufacturer, to test and tailor energy-saving lights. While plants prefer specific colors of light, cannabis likes an even narrower range, and prefers different spectra at different stages of its life. Illumitex used lab testing with on-staff horticulture scientists to develop “light recipes” for weed, and then installed the lights at Green Life’s facility to test more.

“The challenge for us has been that, while many states allow cannabis growing, it has been tricky to do research, given the patchwork of state-by-state laws around cannabis propagation,” says Paul Hardej, VP of hortitecture lighting solutions at Illumitex. “We worked around these restrictions by working with innovative cannabis growers such as Green Life Productions, who agree to collaborate with us on testing various lighting spectra to find the optimal balance between the energy consumption and healthy plants, and ultimately yield and quality.”

Lights with a specific red or blue spectra–invisible to the human eye–help the weed grow optimally. “Growing cannabis is very different than growing crops like lettuce or basil,” says Mike Floyd, CEO of Green Life Productions. “Cannabis is a heavy-feeding plant, which means it requires a lot of nutrients, which are transported through its cell structure all the way to the top bud.”