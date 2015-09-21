Airbnb Uses Old School Animation Techniques To Create A Different Paris

Not long ago, Airbnb Chief Marketing Officer Jonathan Mildenhall told Co.Create that the brand’s primary mission was to communicate the notion of belonging, make people realize how important it is and how differentiating that makes the Airbnb proposition. He went on to say that the new frontier for the brand is working to create emotional and compelling stories that make people feel like they’re having a human experience as opposed to being sold something by a brand.

In its latest ad, aimed at the Asian market, the brand takes the notion of belonging and uses a unique platform to tell its story. “A Different Paris,” made with agency TBWA/Singapore, tells the story of a young woman reminiscing about her last trip to the city and the invaluable advice and experience her Airbnb host provided to get away from the tourist version and closer to the real Paris. The cute animated film was created using a massive zoetrope, one of the earliest tools of animation.

Built together with model and miniature set specialists Yippee Ki-Yay, Photoplay Film, and Six Toes TV, the device took carpenters 100 hours to assemble from scratch. There are 11,256 assembled parts, and painting the miniature models and backgrounds took 648 hours. It took 84 meters of electrical wiring and 30 meters of strip LEDs to get the giant structure moving and lit up.

Check out the making-of film below.