The Many Reasons Bill Murray Missed Out On Major Movies

Eminem, Cuba Gooding Jr, and Three Six Mafia are just a few of the many, many people who have more Oscars than Bill Murray—which seems like a hate crime against all that is good in the world. Last year, Vulture’s Jesse David Fox wrote of what might be responsible for this ridiculous omission: Murray’s selection process. The actor and comedic deity famously doesn’t use an agent, but rather a hotline by which he can be reached to decide whether he can take on a project or not. A new infographic offers a survey of some of the many reasons why he landed on “not” for some promising projects.
The infographic comes from author Robert Schnakenberg’s recently effort, The Big Bad Book of Bill Murray: A Critical Appreciation of the World’s Finest Actor, which sizes up every single role Murray ever took, with essays and images. It also looks at the roles Murray missed out on, allowing readers to imagine an alternate universe where Murray appeared in Bottle Rocket, Iron Man, and even Airplane! Have a look at the graphic above to see some of the varying reasons these roles haven’t worked out over the years—and feel free to dreamcast Murray into your favorite films in the comments below.
[via Blame It On The Voices]