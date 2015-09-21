The Many Reasons Bill Murray Missed Out On Major Movies

Eminem, Cuba Gooding Jr, and Three Six Mafia are just a few of the many, many people who have more Oscars than Bill Murray—which seems like a hate crime against all that is good in the world. Last year, Vulture’s Jesse David Fox wrote of what might be responsible for this ridiculous omission: Murray’s selection process. The actor and comedic deity famously doesn’t use an agent, but rather a hotline by which he can be reached to decide whether he can take on a project or not. A new infographic offers a survey of some of the many reasons why he landed on “not” for some promising projects.