Andy Samberg Deals With Our Overabundance Of Quality TV In a Cameo-Packed Video

Currently, there are approximately 1 million TV shows on air that do not suck. While getting a recommendation for a binge-watch used to be a welcome diversion, it’s now become almost oppressive. Keeping up with everything now requires almost a second occupation’s worth of time, as leisurely evenings turn into night shifts of catching up on everything. It’s a problem that Andy Samberg is acutely aware of, and which he addressed in his role as this year’s Emmys host the only way he knows how: hilarious musical video.

Samberg and his compatriots in the former SNL in-house video crew, The Lonely Island, kicked off last night’s broadcast with a cameo-packed ode to the embarrassment of riches currently clogging DVRs everywhere. Beginning with a dinner party scene involving Community’s Yvette Nicole Brown, Fresh Off The Boat’s Randall Park, and other TV stars, Samberg gradually reveals that he has not watched anything–a problem he corrects by taking a full, shower-free year to watch everything.

The song Samberg sings upon coming out of his TV reverie is steeped in the wacky sensibility of both The Lonely Island and Comedy Bang Bang creator Scott Aukerman, who wrote this year’s telecast with his show’s writing staff–a perfect, self-aware preview of the “culturally relevant but not too edgy jokes” to come in the rest of the show. Aside from including Jon Hamm, Kerry Washington, Will Forte, and Bob Odenkirk, the video works in an inexplicable Les Miserables parody with Will Forte as Javert.

With such a splashy entrance, it seems unlikely the show could maintain the momentum throughout, but with a fresh infusion of comedy writing, and of course some unforgettable speeches, this proved to be the most watchable Emmys in recent memory.

Have a look at Samberg’s equally funny opening monologue below: