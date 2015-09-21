Daniel Craig Stars In Heineken’s New James Bond “Spectre” Extravaganza

Agent 007 may be primarily a martini drinker , but there is a time and place for everything and apparently a high-speed boat chase calls for beer.

In what is thought will be Daniel Craig’s only outing in an ad tied to the upcoming release of the next James Bond film Spectre, our hero is seen in a breathless adventure with baddies in hot pursuit.

The film, made by agency Weiden+Kennedy Amsterdam, sees Bond engaged in a rip-roaring boat chase, which includes an unsuspecting waterskier, who happens to be attached to the boat Bond leaps into on a jetty. The waterskier is played by Zara Prassinot who isn’t actually in Spectre but nevertheless meets all the usual criteria for females in the franchise.

The 90-second spot unfolds through several set pieces and includes a number of references to earlier Bond films, such as an appearance of a Nick Nack look-a-like (the villain’s personal assistant in 1974’s The Man with the Golden Gun) and Prassinot manages a passable attempt at some Oddjob (Goldfinger)-style hat-throwing.

Heineken invested more than $150 million behind its Bond partnership with the 2012 film Skyfall and says this time it will spend even more, with 85 markets focusing on the tie-up. The brand says it hopes to reach half a billion people with the campaign.

Alongside the TV spot, which breaks September 21 online and the following day on TV and in movie theaters, Heineken is also offering Spectre-branded packs, which contain free Bond movie downloads as well as other exclusive and behind-the-scenes content. It’s the brand’s seventh Bond partnership in a relationship that has lasted 18 years.