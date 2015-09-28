You Can Now Talk To Your Sex Doll About Golf, If You’re Into That Sort Of Thing

Soon you won’t just be having sex with your life-like Realdoll. You’ll be having conversations with it as well, thanks to a new Realbotix range featuring artificial intelligence. Sadly, if you like a bit of philosophy with your foreplay, you’ll be out of luck.

“I don’t know that we’re trying to create super deep, intellectual conversations,” Realdoll’s boss Matt McMullen told PSFK, “so much as something that engages the person enough that they want to try it again, or see what she will say next.”

AI is a natural step for Realdolls, a company that makes uncannily realistic representations of humans, from officially licensed copies of real porn stars through just about any configuration of gender, body type, and genital style. You can even order up spare parts for yourself–fake breasts or silicone “shorts” that change a human male body type into a more female shape. It would be hard to make these dolls much more physically convincing, so now they’re getting brains.

The AI head, which will be compatible with existing doll bodies, can be pre-programmed with the interests of its owner. McMullen gives the example of golf. “When the person wants to talk about golf, then [the doll] would have some frame of reference and be able to have a discussion,” he says. It’s like checking the boxes of your interests on a dating site, only you’re guaranteed a match.

A conversation about golf might not seem like a great way to get in the mood for an evening of sophisticated masturbation, but McMullen says that his dolls have other uses. Some owners view them as companions. “For some of our customers, just having the dolls in their house makes them feel not as lonely as they did before,” he told PSFK. “They don’t want a real relationship with all the responsibility that comes along with it.”

People might also buy a Realdoll as a diversion while they’re going through a bereavement or divorce, which brings up the interesting scenario of a sexy robot companion that can help you through tough times. This could possibly provide a helpful emotional crutch, but its easy to see how things could go wrong.

The first batch of AI dolls will be female, and if they’re successful than a male version will likely be next. Expect to see models available from 2017.