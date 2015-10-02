DARPA’s Prosthetic Hand Gives Wearer A Near-Natural Sense Of Touch

DARPA, the military R&D division that is better known for creepy war robots[/url, has connected a prosthetic hand directly to the brain of a man who has been paralyzed for over ten years. Not only can he now control the hand with his mind, but he can feel the things he touches.

Did you ever try to pick something up after your arm went to sleep? Even if you can coax your fingers into working, you have no idea how hard you should grip. You’ll either end up dropping the object or crushing it.

This is the problem faced by even the most advanced prosthetic limbs. No matter how well they respond to electrical signals sent direct from the brain, if the user/wearer can’t feel anything, they can’t really get a grip.

[url=https://www.fastcoexist.com/3037017/this-futuristic-prosthetic-hand-creates-a-real-sense-of-touch]Previous research into providing feeling in prosthetics has wired the limbs directly to the remaining nerves and let them carry the signals back to the brain.

DARPA’s version bypasses this and goes straight to the source. Thought-controlled prosthetics can take their signals from sensors placed on the skin of the residual limb, but in this case, DARPA’s Revolutionizing Prosthetics team, led by program manager Justin Sanchez, wired electrodes directly into the sensory cortex of the 28-year-old volunteer. The sensory cortex is the part of the brain that processes feelings like touch.