Honda Teams With PES For An Amazing Stop-Motion Brand Story

Oftentimes when a brand enlists the help of a well-known artist, it’s buying the right to slap a logo on the end of a piece of that artist’s work, hoping to appear inspired or innovative by association. But in a new spot from Honda, directed by Academy Award-nominated director and animator PES, the work is a perfect example of how the two can work together to create something that embodies both equally.

The film, created by PES and agency RPA, was made entirely in-camera, using thousands of handmade illustrations and only a wee bit of CGI to stitch a few scenes together, to tell an evolution story about the brand. It opens with founder Soichiro Honda using a radio generator to power his wife’s bicycle, and continues with the brand’s development of motorcycles, a nod to winning Isle of Man TT races, segueing to outboard motors and then to the first CVCC vehicle. It also moves through multiple generations of the Civic and Accord, to F1 and Indy racing to … a lawn mower!… then on to the development of robotics and jets. Because why not?

It’s not PES’s first advertising rodeo, and let’s just hope it’s not his last. Check out the making-of for a look at the magic behind the stop-motion madness.