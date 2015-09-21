Watch A Young Man Smoothly Win Over His Future In-Laws For Virgin Trains

Meeting your girlfriend’s parents and family for the first time is a high-pressure situation. In Virgin Train’s latest TV commercial, a young man charms his way to triumph, big time, in his quest to win them over.

“Bound for Glory,” created by London-based krow communications and directed by Scandinavian collective Traktor, was inspired by the insight that long-distance travel is usually for something important, so it’s best to arrive prepared to tackle whatever challenges lie your way, according to krow founder and creative director Nick Hastings.

“It’s all about how people feel top of their game when they’ve traveled on a Virgin Train, rather than–say–driving,” he says. “Our intention in every media is for this simple message to come at people with lashings of wit and brio that characterize the Virgin brand.”