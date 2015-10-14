Measuring The Millennium Development Goals: Achieving Gender Parity In Education

Women’s rights are not unique to one aspect of global development. They intersect all aspects of society, from agriculture and health to economic development and human rights. But when the United Nations formed its Millennium Development Goals in 2000, it devoted one goal– Goal 3 –specifically to gender equality and female empowerment in the developing world, but chose to mostly narrowly target its focus on improving girls’ education.

Goal 3 set out to eliminate the gender disparity in education at all levels by 2015. Educating women is important for its own sake, but the goal was also deemed worthy because development experts have learned that girls’ education has a ripple effect on the societies in which they live. Women who have schooling more actively contribute to the well-being of their families and communities and are also more likely to educate their own daughters.

The focus on education did exclude countless other women’s equality issues, such as violence against women, reproductive rights, and equal pay (to name a few). Marsha Freeman, director of the International Women’s Rights Action Watch and an adjunct law professor at the University of Minnesota, notes that education is also a politically “safe” subject for aid. The target dovetailed with Goal 2, which was to make primary education universal. “No one is going to quarrel with it,” Freeman says.

To achieve this target, governments were encouraged to use development assistance to invest in girls’ education, through scholarships, school programs, and local policies that challenged traditional views that kept girls out of the classroom. There are many success stories in individual countries. For example, in Mexico, a conditional cash transfer program increased secondary school enrollment rates by 20% for girls in rural areas.

Progress toward the goal was measured by three key indicators: the gender ratio in primary and secondary education, the percentage of women in the nonagricultural workforce, and the representation of women in parliament. Generally, the world has made good progress in some of these indicators, but deep disparities remain in others. Here’s where each indicator stands:

For primary education, this was one of the most successful goals across all MDGs. Today, all developing countries are at parity or close to parity, having made significant progress since 2000. Take South Asia: In 1990, only 74 girls went to primary school for every 100 boys. Today, the ratio is 103 girls for every 100 boys. But there are still some barriers to girls attending school. In Sub-Saharan Africa, only 93 girls are enrolled in primary school for every 100 boys.

The story is different at higher levels of education. Despite some gains, there are still large gender gaps in secondary education and university in almost every country. Often, poverty is the main cause, since girls are usually the first to be taken out of school to assist in household or farm work. Child marriage and pregnancy as well as violence against women are also specific barriers in some places. At the college level, only 77 girls are enrolled per 100 boys in South Asia. In Sub-Saharan Africa, the gender gap in college has even increased.