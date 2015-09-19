A Live Q&A With Animal-Welfare Advocates Jane Goodall And Azzedine Downes

Two of today’s most renowned animal-welfare advocates, Dr. Jane Goodall and Azzedine Downes, will join Fast Company senior editor Erin Schulte for a live chat about the current state of our most endangered species, and how animal-welfare advocacy has evolved in recent decades.

Dr. Goodall is responsible for the seminal discovery at Gombe Stream National Park,Tanzania, in the 1960s that primates create and use tools—previously thought to be exclusive to humans. The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW)–Downes is president and CEO–uses everything from drones to social media to pinpoint poachers and engage the world in conversation about animals.

Through their tireless efforts to give animals a voice and halt damaging human behavior towards them, Dr. Goodall and Downes are responsible for much of our modern understanding of the animals we share the planet with. Join us for a conversation about the current state of our most endangered species and how animal-welfare advocacy has evolved in recent decades.

The chat will begin at 1 p.m. ET on September 22–just in time for #WorldRhinoDay. Get your questions in now, using the “make a comment” box below.

