Finally, a Music Video Where Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox Raps His Tail Off

Since Daniel Radcliffe rejuvenated their career with a surprisingly skillful karaoke session on Jimmy Fallon, it’s only fitting that Blackalicious would infuse their latest video with a Fallon trope: the lip sync. Very few would have predicted, however, that the person lip syncing would be Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox.

What the cuss?

On the first single from their first album in a decade, Blackalicious sounds as tongue-twistingly rambunctious as ever. Gift of Gab certainly sounds confident and assured enough to be represented by Foxy, who George Clooney invested with so much charisma and self-possession. Across the three-minute clip, we see our woodland friend seemingly rap his tail off, which allows viewers to imagine a sequel to the film with an 8 Mile twist.

Kudos are also in order for the way creators AnimalRobot used footage of the snap-dancing rat from the film doing his thing right on rhythm.

Have a look at the full video below: