eBay Listings Illustrate Hit Song Lyrics In A Fun New Campaign

The use of popular music in advertising has been happening for centuries. Brands have long borrowed cultural equity from hit artists in order to somehow (PLEASEPLEASEPLEASE) get us to pay attention. Now eBay has come up with a unique way to combine its service offering with some hit songs.

“Shop A Song,” by agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and director Robert Bisi, takes songs from Billy Joel, Vance Joy, Warren G, Ke$ha, and more and illustrates them with items you might find on eBay. It’s all done in a quick-cut, modern “Subterranean Homesick Blues“-style scroll-through, except instead of words we see images that represent the lyrics.

It’s a fun, fresh way to pitch an almost overly familiar platform and brand. And thanks to Vance Joy’s “Rip Tide,” we’re now off to bid on some tasteful wolf items.