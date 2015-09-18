Rescue Dog Group Wants Ashley Madison Hack Victims To Learn About Loyalty From Puppies

The Ashley Madison hack has been an opportunity for what may be the greatest expression of schadenfreude in the history of the Internet. There are legitimate things worth discussing about the nature of privacy in an Internet age, and the ethics of reporting the names of those who signed up for the cheating website, but also: It’s hard to see a bunch of people who joined a website in order to cheat on their spouses as sympathetic victims. But do you know who will love every Ashley Madison user unconditionally anyway? Dogs.

That’s the theme of this new campaign from Rescue Dogs Rock NYC, which urges the Ashley Madison hack victims to find a new companion–one that doesn’t care what websites they sign up for, that will ease their loneliness after their spouses have left them, and that might even teach their owners a thing or two about loyalty.

There are two spots in the campaign, starring a male Ashley Madison user and a female spouse of an Ashley Madison user. The infamous site’s tagline–“Life is short. Have an affair.”–gets reworked into “Life is short. Have a dog.” At the very least, the worst-case-scenario there involves having to clean some poop off the floor, rather than trying to rebuild the poop-covered-floor that is your life.