Why Having Friends At Work Is So Important

Fact: we spend most of our days at work. The American Time Use survey found that employed persons between the ages of 25 and 54 spend an average of 8.7 hours working or in work-related activities, and 7.7 hours sleeping. But the reality for many is that the workweek extends more than the standard 40 hours, and the average U.S. employee only takes about half (51%) of their eligible paid time off.

Given all that time spent in close proximity to colleagues, it’s surprising that Americans are less likely to have friends at work now than in years past. As Adam Grant notes in his column in the New York Times:

Once, work was a major source of friendships. We took our families to company picnics and invited our colleagues over for dinner. Now, work is a more transactional place. We go to the office to be efficient, not to form bonds. We have plenty of productive conversations but fewer meaningful relationships.

Grant cites a study that indicates 40% of startups are formed through founders’ friendships. But other studies show that not only are we less likely to forge friendships in the office, we tend to eschew the niceties of interaction in favor of productivity. That’s due to a few factors, including shortened job tenures (these people will be out of my life in less than four years), the rise of social media (I can Skype and message all my high school and college BFFs!), and the increasing blur between work and personal life (I need to keep some time to myself).

Separation of work and life is important, but so is happiness. In a quest for a happy workplace that boosts engagement as well as the bottom line, workplace experts have measured all manner of things, from salaries to feedback to mentorship opportunities, and suggest a variety of fixes. Unfortunately, none of those add up to what well-being experts consider a thriving life. Indeed, they say that meaningful work, leisure time, and positive emotions can’t hold a candle to relationships.

Those at work whom we see daily have the potential to increase our happiness as much as earning $100,000 more per year.

The good news, writes Jessica Amortegui, is that making friends doesn’t have to come at the expense of meeting goals at work. Science has discovered how to foster closeness and break down social and emotional barriers in less than 45 minutes.

One study found that skipping the small talk and focusing on self-disclosure and nonwork-related topics can forge a closeness that makes coworkers more collaborative, productive, and accountable. Another survey of global workers found that over 26% said discussing success with colleagues motivates them.