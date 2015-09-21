Learning How To Delegate: A Guide To Letting Others Make Decisions

Most self-employed people get caught in the delegation trap. You’re busy doing everything yourself. You know you need help, but to find and train someone would take more time than you have. So you keep working harder until you break.

Here’s my tale of how I broke into the delegation mind-set.

In 2001, CD Baby was three years old. I had eight employees, but I was still doing “everything else” myself, working 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Everything still went through me. Every five minutes, my employees had a question for me:

Derek, some guy wants to change the album art after it’s already live on the site. What do I tell him? Derek, can we accept wire transfer as a form of payment? Derek, someone placed two orders today, and wants to know if we can ship them together as one, but refund him the shipping cost savings.

It was hard to get anything done while answering questions all day. I felt like I might as well show up to work and sit on a chair in the hallway, just answering employees’ questions full-time.

I hit my breaking point. I stopped going to the office and shut off my phone. Then I realized I was running from my problems instead of solving them. I had to fix this, or I’d be ruined.

After a long night of thinking and writing, I got myself into the delegation mind-set. I had to make myself unnecessary to the running of my company.

The next day, as soon as I walked in the door, someone said, “Derek, someone whose CDs we received yesterday has now changed his mind and wants his CDs shipped back. We’ve already done the work, but he’s asking if we can refund his setup fee since he was never live on the site.”