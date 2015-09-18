VW Does Some Party Planning With Adam Scott, Michael Pena, and McLovin

We all like to imagine celebrities are just like us and have to deal with many of the same problems and challenges of everyday life. We also like to imagine them all as part of some strange Melrose Place-like alternate universe where they’re all friends and are constantly hanging out (or, y’know, facing the apocalypse ).

Now in a new ad for Volkswagen, by agency Deutsch, we get another peek behind the curtain of fake celebrity life. Actors Adam Scott, Michael Pena, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse get embroiled in an awkward situation thanks to some unintentional party invitation drama.

The three are all seen conveniently using the carmaker’s App Connect features, and by the looks of the rather abrupt ending, this might not be the last word on this mysterious party situation.