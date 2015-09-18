Doritos Teams With It Gets Better Project For New Rainbow Chips

With apologies to Skittles , there’s now another way to taste the rainbow. In a new partnership with the It Gets Better Project, Doritos has unveiled a limited edition multi-colored product that puts some Pride into potato chips.

Created with agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners, the new Doritos Rainbows–which have the cool ranch flavor–also coincides with the brand’s first ever sponsorship of Dallas Pride. In a statement, Frito-Lay chief marketing officer Ram Krishnan said, “Time and again, our consumers have shown us, there really is nothing bolder than being true to yourself and living life to the fullest. With Doritos Rainbows chips, we’re bringing an entirely new product experience to our consumers to show our commitment toward equal rights for the LGBT community and celebrate humanity without exception.”

To get your hands on the LGBT-friendly munchies, all you have to do is donate $10 or more in support of the It Gets Better Project and soon you’ll get a bag of Rainbows in the mail.