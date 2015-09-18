Whoops, The Posters For This Movie And This Show Have Identical Taglines

There are over 1,025,109 words in the English language, and yet when it came time to come up with the tagline for two fall projects recently, only three would do, apparently.

The new CW musical comedy Crazy Ex Girlfriend has the exact same slogan as the stomach-plunging Everest (a movie which Co.Create has a feature on today.) Well, they’re almost identical: Crazy Ex Girlfriend has a period between each word to emphasize the extent to which letting go is not in one’s best interest.

Considering the show and the movie come out weeks apart, this unintentional similarity should escape notice completely, except–whoops–both posters are hanging near each other in New York subways right now.

If Co.Create had to pick a winner of the two–and of course we do–we would choose Crazy Ex Girlfriend. That show benefits more from being associated with the gravitas of people freezing to death on Mount Everest than the movie Everest does from its association with unstable former paramours. Now fight each other to the death, posters!

Let us know in the comments whether you’ve seen any weird poster parallels before.