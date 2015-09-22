Why Isolation Is A More Serious Problem For Freelancers Than You Think

At first, it may seem liberating to start your day–every day–in complete control of your own time. Whatever you want to tackle first, it’s your choice, and if you have to run an errand in the middle of the day, there’s no one stopping you.

This kind of flexible work life is usually envied by those stuck in the constantly churning, always-on corporate microcosm. Every year, more workers make the switch to the freelance life as they try to take back the reins of their own success. According to a 2014 survey by Edelman Berland, freelancers currently make up 34%–or 53 million people–of the U.S. workforce, and those numbers aren’t slowing down.

While there’s a lot of pros that come from having complete control, what isn’t discussed enough is the lonely business that is a freelance career. When the house is quiet and everyone is gone for the day, it’s just you and the humming of your laptop—day in, day out. You may go through an entire day without speaking, and often go for several days without having any face-to-face interactions with anyone.

This kind of complete solitude doesn’t work for everyone. After a while, you’ll find that life without colleagues can be lonely and uninspiring. Even small things, like the lack of small talk, can leave you lonely. Additionally, we know that isolation is bad for our health. Lonely people are believed to have higher blood pressure, be more vulnerable to infections, have greater issues with their sleep patterns and logical reasoning, and even have negative responses in their immune system, such as irregular unleashing of stress hormones and inflammation.

During periods when you feel your social needs are unmet, it’s important to find a way to be around other people for the sake of your creativity and productivity. Below are a few reasons why:

Working for yourself doesn’t mean that work problems don’t affect you. They still do, but the downside is, you won’t have anyone to share these problems with.

“If you work for yourself from home, it can be very easy to feel that you are the only one experiencing problems,” Rick Norris, a psychologist and author of Think Yourself Happy: The Simple 6-Step Programme to Change Your Life From Within, tells the Guardian. “You might feel demotivated, stressed, or anxious, but you don’t have the opportunity to share these frustrations with others. One of the things we know with people who have anxiety and depression is that group therapy or online support groups really help to make them feel better and a lot less alone. It’s a concept known as universality–it’s a universal problem, not one that just affects me.”