The Realities Of Making And Marketing An Independent Film

“Every independent film is a startup,” says Frank Hall Green, the debut director whose career has straddled both the tech and film worlds. In a film, just as with a startup, “You build a business plan or prospectus and you pitch investors on a risky venture that is exciting. You incorporate, you hire the best people you can, start payroll, set up insurance, legal, accounting, and office space.” And you’re on a venture that could last five years or more.

Wildlike, Green’s first feature, comes to theaters in 18 cities and on video-on-demand today. The film tracks teenaged Mackenzie (Ella Purnell), a troubled teen who escapes an abusive uncle, fleeing into the Alaskan wilderness. There, she connects with a backpacker named Bartlett (Bruce Greenwood), who reluctantly takes her under his wing. The film delicately explores the themes of sexual abuse and what Green calls the “healing power of nature,” with breathtaking photography in sites previously unseen in narrative film.

Fast Company recently caught up with Green to learn more about the relationship between business and the arts, how to negotiate filming rights in pristine places, and his grassroots approach to building buzz for the film.

Fast Company: Before you pursued filmmaking, you worked in startups.

Frank Hall Green: In the mid to late ’90s, my dad was in private equity and venture capital, and he found me a job in a startup. I spent the next six years working with startups, venture capital, and investing. I got hired as a consultant to start writing business plans. We’d go in to companies at the idea stage and help them put on paper a financial model that for the first few years made sense. It was a fantastic experience in terms of studying what has to go into forming a business. When I decided to go to graduate school, I applied to both business schools and film schools, and I got into some of both. When it came time to decide, my mom said, “I certainly hope you made the right choice.” I said, “No, Mom, I definitely haven’t: I’m going to film school.”

You spent years producing films before taking the director’s chair. Did that help prepare you?

As a first-time director of an independent film, you are a producer whether you like it or not. No one is gonna care about your movie the way you do. When writing Wildlike, even though I was setting it in Alaska, I knew that having primarily two characters would be extremely advantageous to the production. And I’d been on enough sets of various sizes to know this is how many people to bring, and this is the equipment needed, to achieve this look. I even wrote a draft budget for the movie before the script was done.