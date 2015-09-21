Choose The Right Career Path By Asking These 3 Questions

Back in August, Cara Delevingne sent shockwaves around the Internet by announcing that she would be leaving the modeling industry. “Modeling just made me feel a bit hollow after a while,” she told the British newspaper The Times. “It didn’t make me grow at all as a human being. And I kind of forgot how young I was . . . I felt so old.” She was stressed out 24/7, didn’t like how she looked (which is hard for us to imagine), and even developed a psoriasis outbreak from all the pressure. So even though she’s already become one of the most successful models in the world at just 23 years old, she knew she needed to switch paths.

[Related: Cara Delevingne Shows Us What You Should And Shouldn’t Do In An Interview]

Like Delevingne, it’s normal to ask yourself, “Am I on the right track?” But how do you come up with an answer? These questions will help you get to the bottom of this often daunting topic.

No matter what job or industry you’re in, you should always be learning. Whether it’s a brand-new skill or strengthening an old one, learning is a sign that there’s still more to gain in your role. Once you lose your desire to grow, that’s a sign that you might need to make a change.

[Related: Ask This Question To Find Your True Career Path]

When you’re passionate about something, you think about it, you want to make it better, you want to practically breathe it. And when you think about something, naturally you come with some ideas along the way. Now we know your creative juices won’t be flowing all day, every day, but you should still feel like you have some ideas to contribute in general. Whether it’s once a week or once a month, it means you still care, and that you’re interested in improving your job or your company in the future.

[Related: How To Stand Out In A Group Of Extroverts]