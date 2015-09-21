How We Stopped Reviewing Resumes And Started Making Better Hires

Long ago, the business world settled on a conventional hiring process. And while some companies are experimenting with their own approaches, the standard elements–a cover letter, resume, and interview–still prevail in most places. The thing is, they don’t necessarily serve the end goal: hiring the most qualified candidate.

So we decided we needed to take our hiring process one step further, and we built an extension to our internal project-tracking tool that would help us better manage job candidates. It’s now a standalone app that moves applicants through our hiring pipeline as efficiently as possible. We use it to draft job descriptions, set hiring criteria, create work samples, and invite other Compose staff to grade completed work samples, giving us a complete view of our entire hiring process all within one portal. How The New Pipeline Works When a candidate applies for a job, our hiring app generates a unique URL with a series of sample tasks and space to enter responses. We encourage applicants to take their time, answer the questions completely, and spend as much effort as they would on a real-world problem. Submissions are returned anonymized. Our staff then evaluates completed materials solely on their merit, according to predefined criteria. Each work-sample response has a series of checkboxes describing the attributes we’re looking for in a given position. For instance, we ask marketing candidates to write a sample blog post, and our criteria include things like: Written in a compelling way that our audience will appreciate

Has an authoritative voice

Clear and engaging For a developer role, we ask candidates to submit a code sample, and the criteria includes: Code compiles

Can communicate ideas in clean, working code As submissions roll in and we grade responses, the top performers float to the top of the stack. The we invite them for in-depth, group interviews. The final scores of work samples are weighted based on the criteria that we created for the role. There’s also a separate, subjective score from one to 10 that evaluators can add for their own reference. They typically use this score when they think they’ve found someone amazing, but the criteria score might say otherwise.

The hiring process can never be perfect. In our case, it’s still imperfect. But by addressing each of these five areas, we’re getting closer to hiring more effectively, efficiently, and without bias: 1. First impressions and stereotypes: Biases take root just about instantaneously. Name, email address, education, country of origin, gender, and other details can cause hiring managers to make subconscious judgments–which can often lead to making the wrong decision. Before you pass any interview responses to graders, take out all personal identifiers. 2. Performance bias: Good or bad, resumes will lead you to form opinions about the applicants’ skills and experiences that aren’t grounded in reliable evidence. Don’t ask for resumes. If you do accept them, don’t share them with those grading work samples. Evaluators can have strong reactions to even the most trivial details. When you send candidates’ answers to evaluators, don’t just anonymize the answers—present them non-sequentially too. 3. Confirmation bias: This one’s similar to item one, but refers to a hiring manager’s expectations that might not be grounded in stereotypes. If, for whatever reason, you’re really excited about a candidate, that emotion will influence how you judge their abilities. They’ll appear qualified because you want them to be. When you send candidates’ answers to evaluators, don’t just anonymize the answers–present them non-sequentially too. In other words, if a grader reviews five responses, they might be from five different candidates at various stages of the hiring process.

4. Self-selection: At the application stage, don’t ask questions like, “What superpower would you like to have?” or, “When the zombie apocalypse begins, what would you do first?” Questions that might seem offbeat and interesting are often freighted with regional and cultural associations that can disadvantage certain candidates. It’s one thing to look for a good fit for your company’s culture, and another to let what you think that consists of count for more than other, more meaningful qualifications. 5. Anchoring and intuition: If a candidate hits a home run on the first question, you’ll be disappointed if their answer to the second is just a base hit. That’s another reason to shuffle responses. The scorer shouldn’t know which responses belong to which applicant. If a candidate hits a home run on the first question, you’ll be disappointed if the second question is just a base hit. This early sorting process may seem over the top, but hiring the wrong person can disrupt a well-running team and sap energy from the entire company. When you consider what it costs to hire, train, pay, and then replace the wrong employee, this process is a bargain. And in sidestepping a great deal of bias in its many forms, it has the added benefit of being the right thing to do. Tim is an operations and cloud computing specialist at Compose, where he sets up new customer data centers and keeps customers happy. Prior to Compose, Tim was technology operations director at ServerCentral. You can find him on Twitter at @tkyocum.

