Why You Need A Different Mentor At Every Step In Your Career

We’ve been told countless times how important it is to find a mentor to help guide you early in your career. But searching for mentors doesn’t stop after becoming established: There’s immense value in learning from others throughout your career, even if those mentors are younger than you.

Here’s what to look for in a mentor throughout your career.

As tradition goes, mentees will look for older mentors; and likewise, the older someone gets, the more they will consider sharing their expertise as a mentor, says Mike Bergelson, founder of the mentor-matching site Everwise. In the two years since launching, Bergelson found that for best results, you should look for mentors about three to eight years older than you. Mentors in that slightly older range have recently surmounted the obstacles their younger mentees are facing. Mentors older than eight years tend to have trouble relating to their mentees, says Bergelson.

The skills that got you this promotion will not get you to the next promotion.

“There are certain variables that someone looks for in a mentor that change as you get older. For example, when I’m 21 or 22, working my first job out of college, my ideal mentor is 25 or 26 years old, who has been in the workplace for a few years. So age matters as an example of a variable,” says Bergelson. “But there are others, like shared affinity: similar political views, kids of the same age, sports enthusiasm. The nature of who your mentor is almost certainly changes over time.”

It’s slightly more difficult to find mentors who are 25 and 26, because many workers don’t have confidence at that age in their own abilities, says Bergelson. But the other end of the spectrum is also true: as workers get into the power curve of their careers in their 30s and 40s, some think they’re done learning. That’s wrong, says Bergelson, who paraphrases the teachings of Marshall Goldsmith: “The skills that got you this promotion will not get you to the next promotion.” In other words, those workers who continue to learn will outperform their peers. Regularly seeking mentors, then, is a sign of employable fitness.

Of course, it’s assumed that a mentor will be older than you, but that doesn’t have to be the case. Bergelson points to a trend called Reverse Mentoring, where older professionals will seek a younger mentor. It’s more than learning what the cool kids are doing these days: Getting a younger person’s perspective will open up the older careerist to the struggles and opportunities that the next generation are experiencing. GM CEO Jack Welch famously forced 500 executives in the company to take on Reverse Mentors back in the early 2000s, leading from the fore by taking on one himself.

“People who are senior or later in their careers sit atop organizations that are catering towards younger folks, but they don’t understand the first thing about younger folks. Reverse Mentoring can helpfully bridge those gaps and get appreciation for folks who think differently. But it takes a certain type of person to seek that out,” says Bergelson.