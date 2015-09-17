What’s Up With Yelp’s Creepy Error Page Photo?

When Yelp’s site was down earlier today , users were greeted by a peculiar image: a dog eating through what appear to be computer cables.

But it turns out there’s a bittersweet story behind Yelp’s odd error screen. The dog in the picture is Darwin, Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman’s dog. Darwin is prominently featured in many places across Yelp’s site.

Sadly, Darwin died just last month at the age of 10. Yelp keeps Darwin’s picture on that page and others as a tribute to both the company’s office dog and unofficial mascot.

Darwin was prominently featured in media coverage of the company’s offices, including this Vanity Fair profile of Stoppelman.